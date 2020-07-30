S.D. new unemployment claims drop by 19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New unemployment claims decreased by 19 for the week ending July 25, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Industry.

New, or initial, claims decreased from 772 to 753 for the week of July 19-25.

A DLR official said in a news release that the state will continue to experiences increases and decreases in new claims.

“Some employers are still doing rolling furloughs or temporary bulk layoffs. Any changes, up or down, week to week are not a significant indicator of the overall economy,” DLR secretary Marcia Hultman said in the release.

The latest number of continued state claims is 16,600 for the week ending July 11, a decrease of 2,122 from the prior week’s total of 18,722. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Some South Dakotans have been receiving a $600 federal unemployment benefit as well which is set to expire Friday. Federal elected officials are debating a possible extension of that benefit and a potential lower amount.