PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has been losing nearly 30% of its nursing program graduates, experts from the South Dakota Board of Regents told a panel of lawmakers Tuesday.

In a presentation to the Joint Committee on Appropriations, Janice Minder told lawmakers South Dakota is experiencing a brain drain with nursing students. Data for both 2019 and 2020 shows 71% of the state’s four-year nursing programs graduates become licensed in South Dakota. In 2019, 222 nursing students became licensed in another state, while 229 nursing students became licensed in another state in 2020.

“That was eye-opening,” Minder, the BOR System Vice President for Academic Policy and Planning, told lawmakers. “That is just the exiting of our students after they complete.”

Bob Griggs, the President of Southeast Tech, told lawmakers there’s more than 1,100 job openings for healthcare positions in just the Sioux Falls area.

Linda Young, Executive Director for the South Dakota Board of Nursing also highlighted 71% of nurses from four-year programs stayed in South Dakota.

“We need to overproduce our graduates to maintain a workforce population,” Young said.

In 2021, there were 1,464 Registered Nurses added to South Dakota’s list of actively licensed nurses and 668 were new graduates, while 796 were endorsed from a previous nursing license. The Board of Regents highlighted its nursing programs had a 5.7% job growth from 2016 to 2020, but noted the state’s labor department projections show job growth demand of 1,703 registered nurses (13.2%).

Young highlighted South Dakota has 19,220 actively licensed registered nurses and those numbers don’t reflect nurses who could be working from a multi-state compact license agreement. She did say the state is seeing a lot of nurses come work from out of the state.

When asked how many nurses the state needed, Young said she couldn’t give an exact number. She said some rural areas are really struggling and mentioned all the competition from areas outside of hospitals competing for nurses.

“We knew there’d be a nursing crisis and COVID-19 exacerbated it,” Young said.

Young pointed out 39% of South Dakota’s registered nurses work in a hospital, while 11% work in ambulatory care settings like surgery centers and outpatient settings. There’s many nurses that work in nursing home settings or various other settings like community health programs, home health care settings, hospice, insurance claims, school health services and others.

Many nurses also hold several jobs, Young told lawmakers.

“There’s a lot of demand out there for nurses,” Young said. “It pulls them out of the direct hospitals.”

Where do SD nurses rank in pay?

Sen. Brock Greenfield (R-Clark) asked members of the Board of Regents about wages for nurses and when private industries would invest more. Young said she believes many health care systems competing for nurses will be ramping up recruitment packages.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows South Dakota has the lowest annual average pay for nurses in the region. The U.S. average pay is $75,330, while South Dakota’s average pay is $60,000. Neighbor Minnesota is above the national average at $79,540, while Iowa is the closest to South Dakota at $61,130 for average pay.

Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) said the public sees all the money spent by health care systems in buildings or in multi-million dollar buy-out packages like former Sanford executive Kelby Krabbenhoft received.

He asked if health care systems shouldn’t expect taxpayers to pay for the workforce needed at health care systems.

Lynne Valenti, a Deputy Secretary with the Department of Health, said the state has operated a successful Rural Healthcare Facility Recruitment Assistance Program.

The program works for communities smaller than 10,000 people and Valenti said since 2015 the program has had 17 nurse practitioners apply, while nine have completed three years of work, there’s currently four in the program and four people have left.