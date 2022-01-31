SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the only state in the nation that does not recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally received word that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln. June 19 then became an annual celebration by Black Americans called Juneteenth.

“Every year on Juneteenth we celebrate the freedom of our ancestors and those who came before us who were enslaved,” Julian Beaudion, Interim Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum told KELOLAND News on Monday.

States across the country have been recognizing the day as a holiday, or day of observance, going as far back as 1980, according to a report from The Hill. South Dakota is the only state that still does not recognize Juneteenth as either a holiday or day of observance.

In past years, South Dakota lawmakers have brought forward legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday, but the bills did not make it through the legislative process. In 2021, Senator Reynold Nesiba brought forward Senate Bill 89 which made its way through the legislature as lawmakers debated whether to recognize the day as a paid holiday. The bill did not make it to the governor’s desk.

Beaudion was part of the push to get the day recognized as a state holiday in 2021. When the bill failed, Beaudion said he felt disappointed.

“For a holiday like this to actually celebrate the freedom of another human being, to just be passed over is, quite frankly, disrespectful,” Beaudion said.

For Juneteenth to be recognized in the state of South Dakota would mean recognizing the hard work of those who have advocated for years, Beaudion says.

In 2020, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation recognizing Juneteenth. A year later following the passage of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Gov. Noem gave state employees the day off in honor of Juneteenth.

Beaudion is one of the organizers of the annual Juneteenth celebration in Sioux Falls. Beaudion says that they are already planning this year’s event in hopes that it will be the biggest and best ever. Right now, organizers are looking for sponsors for the celebration, community partners, and any members of the community that are interested in being involved with the event.

For Beaudion, the importance of recognizing Black history goes beyond Juneteenth. It includes recognizing the history of Native American people in South Dakota and ensuring that history is taught accurately, not just in South Dakota, but across the country.

“Having something like Juneteenth being recognized is just one step in the right direction but we have a long way to go to right the wrongs of the history here in America,” Beaudion said.

HB 1025 was introduced at the request of the Bureau of Human Resources for the 2022 legislative session.

After passing the House of Representatives last week, HB 1025 went before the Senate State Affairs Committee Monday morning where it faced no opposing testimony. Mallori Barnett with the Bureau of Human Resources spoke in support of the bill saying that while Juneteenth was observed in 2021, the day should be added as a state holiday.

Justin Smith, an attorney and lobbyist for the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce also gave his support for the bill. Smith noted that South Dakota is the last state in the Union that does not have an official observance of Juneteenth as a holiday.

Smith said that some employers in Sioux Falls have employees that live in other states and this bill would provide consistency with the rest of the states that recognize the day as a holiday. He also was in support of the language of the bill that would not require private employers to offer the day as a paid holiday.

With no opponent testimony, the bill was voted on with only Senator Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) voting against HB 1025. The bill will now move to the Senate floor for debate.