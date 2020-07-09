S.D. Department of Health releases COVID-19 risk scale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Health added another resource for COVID-19 to its website.
The department now has a risk and benefits scale to determine the likeliness of spreading or getting COVID-19 during social activities. Officials also say some activities can range throughout the whole spectrum.
The chart lists considerations to also think about when engaging in these activities.
“There is no way to ensure zero risk of COVID-19 infection for individuals in their day-to-day lives. Whether deciding to attend a community event or going to a backyard barbeque, individuals must weigh the benefits of attending or participating to a person’s social, emotional, and physical needs with the health risks to yourself and others,” the document states.
On Wednesday, KELOLAND News spoke with a local doctor about how useful risk charts are when making decisions.
Dr. Wendell Hoffman, Infectious Disease Specialist for Sanford Health, says there are four main factors to consider:
- Enclosed space or outdoors
- Duration of interaction
- The size of the crowd or number of people
- Forceful exhalation including sneezing, yelling, singing and coughing