SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party agrees with Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is “unfit” to continue serving in his position.

In a letter sent to Speaker Spencer Gosch and chairman of the committee in charge of putting together an impeachment report on Wednesday, Price said Ravnsborg’s text messages did not reflect “viewpoints and character not in keeping with the high standards expected of the attorney general.”

Price’s letter says a political consultant told Ravnsborg by text message: “Well, at least the guy was a Democrat.” The text message was sent on Sept. 14, 2020, two days after Ravnsborg was involved in a crash that killed Joe Boever. You can read Price’s letter below.

“The language and sentiment expressed in this text message to Attorney General Ravnsborg is disrespectful and wrong,” SDDO Chair Randy Seiler said in a news release on Thursday. “To bring partisan politics into a tragedy like this is unacceptable. Our leaders should serve with honesty and integrity, and Secretary Price’s letter makes clear that Jason Ravnsborg is unfit to serve the people of South Dakota as Attorney General.”

Ravnsborg defeated Seiler in the 2018 AG race 55%-45%.

The House Select Committee on Investigation will hold its ninth meeting starting at 3 p.m. Thursday in Pierre. The official agenda lists “executive session” shortly after calling the meeting to order.

SDDP Vice Chair Nikki Gronli told KELOLAND News her first reaction to the text message Ravnsborg received was “disgust.”

“Joe Boever is loved and he is missed by his family. It’s outrageous to me that he was reduced to his political party in this text,” Gronli said. “It seems very inhumane.”

Gronli, who has been working for the SDDP since 2019, said the text message becoming public was a good example of why people should never assume texts and emails are private.

“I don’t think this text changes anything for South Dakota Democrats. Divisive rhetoric promoted by the opposition has kind of been around for several years and we’ve seen it grow,” Gronli said. “It’s become a favorite tactic to avoid policy discussions.”

KELOLAND News also reached out to SD GOP Chair Dan Lederman for comment. This story will be updated with any response received.

Gronli said the political rhetoric across the country curbs people from running for local offices. She noted threats of violence and verbal attacks have “a chilling effect” on any potential Democratic candidates.

“In areas of the state, there’s outstanding local leaders that have been asked to run but they’re not willing to do that,” Gronli said. “Some of that comes from fear and the rhetoric we see across the country.”

One possible Democratic candidate, Ryan Ryder, withdrew his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives after reporters asked him about past controversial Tweets.

Seiler said in a statement Ryder’s statements did not live up to the values of the SDDP.

On Ravnsborg’s future, Gronli said the SDDP has called for him to resign before. She cited law enforcement organizations that have also called for Ravnsborg’s resignation.

“There is a lack of trust for his ability to do this job,” Gronli said. “The right thing to do would have been to step down. That hasn’t happened. So now it’s in the hands of our legislature and we’ll see what they decide.”