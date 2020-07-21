S.D. Attorney General unveils Missing Persons Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the United States, around 460,000 children are reported missing every year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, NCIC. South Dakota currently has 88 missing persons reported.

The South Dakota Office of Attorney General now has a website to keep you updated on missing people. The list includes the name, sex, ethnicity, the age when the person went missing and the age they are now. The Chief of Staff for the Attorney General’s Office, Tim Bormann, said they are working on cooperation from agencies, friends and family to get a photo of each person on the list.

Another project the South Dakota Office of Attorney General is working on is Missing Persons Monday.

Every Monday, the department will be highlight two or three people that are missing from South Dakota. Each video is posted on their Youtube channel.

Check this story later Tuesday to hear from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg about their decision to update their website and begin this new project.