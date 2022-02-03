Click the video player above to see highlights from Thursday’s game

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A strong second half helped lift #4 Sioux Valley past #5 Flandreau on Thursday, 55-47.

Final: @cossackcorner 55 @FliersBBB 47 @KELOSports



Big win for SC. Hayden Ruesink with 27 to lead all scorers. pic.twitter.com/WRbHrW46Vy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 4, 2022

Click the video player below to watch the full game between Sioux Valley and Flandreau:

Sioux Valley was led by Hayden Ruesink, who posted an impressive game high 27 points. Oliver Vincent added 14 points and five assists, while Damian Danzeisen collected 10 points.

Flandreau had just two players score in double figures. Tash Lunday led the way with 18 points for the Fliers. Chase Lebrun added 16.

RECAP

Sioux Valley jumped out to an 8-0 lead, though they held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter was a battle between both teams. Flandreau was battling to close the gap, while Sioux Valley was trying to hold their lead.

A late Liam Streitz three pulled the Fliers within two at 24-22. That was the score at halftime.

Flandreau started the third quarter strong as they grabbed their first lead on a three from LeBrun. They led 25-24.

The quarter remained close the next few minutes, but Sioux Valley finished the third quarter very strong.

The Cossacks built up a 39-31 lead after three.

The fourth quarter saw the Cossacks continue that momentum. They built their lead to ten with a Hayden Ruesink layup.

The Cossacks led 48-38 with 3:27 to play.

It appeared Sioux Valley had the game in hand, but Lebrun connected on back-to-back threes to pull the Fliers within four at 48-44.

That would be as close as it would get however, as the Cossacks finished strong and hit their free throws in the final minute.

Sioux Valley earned a 55-47 win over Flandreau.

Thursday’s win lifted the Cossacks’ winning streak to six games, while it snapped one of the state’s longest streaks. Flandreau had a 13 game win streak snapped.

Sioux Valley returns to action on Saturday. They’ll play at the Sanford Pentagon against class ‘B’ #2 White River.

Flandreau is back in action next Tuesday, February 28. They’ll play in De Smet against the top-ranked Bulldogs.

That game will be streamed on KELOLAND.com as the Tuesday Game of the Week!