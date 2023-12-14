SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past few years, RSV had come around heavily in the month of December, and this year is no different, according to Avera’s Dr. David Basel.

“It’s certainly not as bad as it was last year — but we are monitoring RSV,” Basel said.

Beyond RVS, another familiar virus has been on the rise.

“We’ve definitely seen COVID take a leg up in the past week,” said Basel. “With the weather turning colder, more people are spending more time indoors — we have seen increasing number of COVID cases.”

Basel says that the severity of COVID is less than it has been in previous years, but notes that it can still range in severity from that of a common cold all the way to a serious infection.

Right now, the big three infections that Basel is watching for are COVID, RSV and influenza.

“[These three] can all cause serious illness, all the way up to death, particularly in the elderly and immuno-suppressed” Basel warned. “We care about it in healthy people, because they’re spreading it around and it can get passed on to those more at risk.”

Though these illnesses can all present as simple colds, Basel says symptoms to watch out for include difficulty breathing, high fevers and difficulty staying hydrated as warning signs of something more serious.

“Nursing homes are the prime example of where we really worry about these viruses,” said Basel.

As of what we’re seeing of these big three in South Dakota mid-December, Basel says that influenza has moved from sporadic, bumping up just slightly. “RSV — is in that sporadic to minimal area,” he said. “COVID, we’re pretty square in the moderate area.”

Basel added that this is about the most cases of COVID we’ve seen since last spring.

As we get further into the holiday season, Basel urges people to be mindful of the health of others.

“A lot of family members — multi-generational — think about that. If you have some cold symptoms, you might want to get yourself tested before you expose some at-risk members of your family,” said Basel.