Rounds’ war chest has 68 times as much money than competitors combined

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., center right, and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., center left, ride an escalator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, as they arrive for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) announced his re-election bid the day after the upper body wrapped up its impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and he already has a significant money advantage compared to his Republican and Democratic rivals.

While Rounds had officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, it was unclear if the junior Senator for South Dakota would run for re-election. His wife, and former South Dakota First Lady, Jean was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in June 2019.

“Thanks to her team of doctors and the prayers and support from throughout South Dakota, we are in the final steps of her cancer treatment and optimistic about her prognosis,” Rounds said in a statement.

Rounds will face Republican State Rep. Scyller Borglum in the June primary. The winner on the Republican ticket will then face one of two Democrats and an independent candidate.

If money is any indication, Rounds is far ahead of any competition, according to recently filed reports with the Federal Election Commission.

In the latest filings, Rounds has $1.8 million in the bank for his re-election campaign. Borglum, his primary challenger, only has $8,219 in the bank.

Rounds is a far from his colleague, Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who is not up for re-election until 2022.

Thune, with $9.8 million in the bank, has the second most amount of money in the bank of any Senate candidate.

The race for South Dakota’s lone seat in the House of Representatives got more last week. Elizabeth Marty May, a Republican from Spearfish, announced she is running against incumbent Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD).