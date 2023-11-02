SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rosebud Casino will be able to add more gaming machines under a new gaming compact between the state of South Dakota and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

The new compact was signed today in Pierre. Tribal and state compacts are necessary for any class III gaming on tribal lands under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988. The most recent compact between Rosebud and the state happened in 2009, Rosebud Tribal president Scott Herman said during the news conference.

Herman said the Rosebud community was seeking equal dignity with other Sioux Nation casinos that have secured 1,000 gaming machines.

There are nine casinos on American Indian reservations in South Dakota.

The additional machines will mean more jobs and economic growth on the Rosebud Reservation and also in the state, Herman said.

The Rosebud Casino has 250 slot machines, the maximum allowed, according to its website. The casino also includes the Quality Inn and entertainment center as well as dining.

Herman said the new gaming compact will allow the casino to be revitalized. It will be able to draw more visitors from Nebraska, he said.

The casino is near Mission, and not far from Valentine, Nebraska.

The allowed increase in gaming machines could put the Rosebud Casino at a level comparative to Grand Falls in Larchwood, Iowa. The non-tribal casino has 755 slot machines, according to Casinos.us.

Several casinos on tribal lands near South Dakota have larger number of gaming machines. Prairie’s Edge Casino on the Lower Sioux Agency (reservation) near Granite Falls, Minnesota, has more than 1,000 slot machines, according to its website. WinnaVegas in Sloan, Iowa, has 750 slot machines, according to its website. Jackpot Junction on the Upper Sioux Agency(reservation) near Redwood Falls, Minnesota, has more than 1,200 slot machines, according to its website.

Noem said discussions between state officials and tribal representatives have been “consistently going on for three years.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” Herman said.

The two officials thanked each partner for their work during the process. The new gaming compact is a 10-year agreement, Noem said.

The websites for each casino on American Indian reservations in South Dakota are used to determine the number of slot machines at each of these casinos: Prairie Wind Casino near Pine Ridge has 382 slot machines. Golden Buffalo Casino in Lower Brule has at least 200. Grand River Casino in Mobridge has at least 250 machines.

Machine numbers for other casinos are from Casinos.us. Dakota Sioux Casino near Watertown has 456 machines. Fort Randall Casino near Wagner has 350; Lode Star Casino near Fort Thompson has 238; Dakota Connection in Sisseton has 190.

KELOLAND News sought to interview tribal officials before the news conference but was unable to obtain interviews based on today’s news conference schedule.