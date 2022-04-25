SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns Tuesday, April 26 with a class ‘A’ contest between Roosevelt and Brandon Valley.

The Lynx and Rough Riders will meet in a double header, with the first game being at 5 p.m. That is the game that stream on KELOLAND.com.

BRANDON VALLEY LYNX

Brandon Valley sits at 6-1 in Class ‘A’ play, with a 9-8 overall record. The Lynx have won four of their last five contests.

BV has relied on their offense this season as they are scoring 6.57 runs per game. Matt Brown has led the way for the Lynx as he is hitting .350 this season. Nate Meyers sits at .343, while Carson Askdal is batting .321.

Defensively, Brandon Valley is allowing 5.33 runs per game. Their team earned run average (ERA) is 4.41. Aiden Zerr has thrown more than 15 innings this season and he owns a .447 ERA. Trey Sejnoha is the next person to have pitched more than ten innings this season. He owns a 2.28 ERA.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Roosevelt owns a perfect 7-0 record in Class ‘A’ games this season. They’re overall record is also unblemished at 13-0.

Offense has been the name of the game for Roosevelt in their seven league games as they are scoring more than nine runs per contest. They’ve scored in double figures three times this season.

Defensively, the Rough Riders have been sharp as well as they are allowing just 3.57 run per contest.

Roosevelt has been tough all season and that shows in their scoring differential which is nearly six runs per game.

Tuesday’s Game of the Week will begin at 5 p.m. and it will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.