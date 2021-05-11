Roosevelt hosts Harrisburg in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, May 11 with a class ‘A’ baseball contest featuring Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg.

Tuesday’s game features two of the top teams in class ‘A’ high school baseball.

Roosevelt and Harrisburg sit near the top of the class ‘A’ standings, with just eleven days left until the playoffs. The top four teams in class ‘A’ will host the first round of the playoffs.

HARRISBURG TIGERS 19-3

The Tigers have played a total of 26 games this season and hold a 23-3 record and are 19-3 in league play.

Harrisburg is scoring more than 8 runs per contest offensively, however they have been even more impressive on the other side of the field.

Defensively, the Tigers are only allowing 3 runs per contest and have pitched four no-hitters this season.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS 15-4

The Rough Riders enter Tuesday’s game with an 18-8 overall record and a 15-4 league record.

Roosevelt has been efficient on offense as they are scoring more than six runs per game, but their defense and pitching have been their strength in 2021.

The Riders are allowing less than three runs per contest defensively.

Roosevelt has won 12 straight games and have been dominant on defense during that stretch. They are allowing just 1.8 runs per contest in the last dozen games.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 5 p.m. and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.