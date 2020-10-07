Roosevelt football on multi-state search for new Friday opponent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Roosevelt has had not one, but two consecutive games canceled due to COVID-19 with their opponent.

Roosevelt lost the chance to play two home contests against Aberdeen Central in week six and then Rapid City Central in week seven.

Now the Rough Riders are on a multi-state search for a potential week seven opponent.

“We’re still looking for a game. I called some schools in Minnesota and some guys that I knew and they’re looking for games for us. They told me they’ll let me know if something comes up,” Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson said. “I talked to the head of the high school league there, he is looking for us. We checked Wyoming, they’ve got nothing. Fargo North looked like they had an open date, but they’re not going to play. We’re waiting to hear from some Nebraska schools yet and Iowa schools are finding games among themselves or deciding not to play. So we’re struggling a bit right now.”

Coach Nelson hasn’t practiced with the team since last night’s cancelation announcement, but when they practice today, his message will be clear.

“Our best message is to hang in there and keep trying to get better and look ahead and hopefully we can get a game in here pretty soon and be able to get tuned up for the playoffs,” Nelson said. “It’s hard when you’re looking ahead and our next opponent is Watertown.”

Roosevelt continues to practice and improve themselves, due to the lack of an opponent to game plan for.

“Last week we had an inner-squad scrimmage, but I don’t think we can do that every week, so we are just trying to hang in there and that’s the big thing for us,” Nelson said. “It is what it is, it’s a tough situation and we happen to be the one that’s suffering for it right now, but hopefully we’ll get through it and get a couple of games in before playoff time.”

The Rough Riders have the largest roster in the state of South Dakota, including a total of 101 players. Despite their size, Roosevelt has had zero internal COVID-19 issues.

“We’ve got a lot of players on our team and a lot of kids in our school and if I was going to pick a place, before the school year started, where there would be an issue, I would’ve maybe picked Roosevelt, because of our population,” Nelson said. “Our kids have done a great job of keeping their masks on and keeping their distance. I think the key for most teams is that a lot of their kids don’t catch it (COVID-19) in school or at practice, they catch it on the weekends when they go somewhere else.”

Roosevelt is scaling back on their practice. The next scheduled opponent for the Rough Riders is Watertown, who they will play following a twenty-one day break.

“We’ve cut at least a half hour out of our practices now, partially because we’re practicing with no game in sight and we’re still looking for a game and who knows, maybe tomorrow morning, somebody will call and we’ll have to get ready for somebody, which I hope we do,” Nelson said. “If nothing changes, then we’ll have to get ready for Watertown.”

Roosevelt continues their multi-state search for an opponent and will soon find out if they have another week off or a new challenger.

A total of 34 games have canceled in South Dakota high school football as week seven approaches. Learn more below: