Rolling power outages: What are they, why do power companies use them?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You wake up in the morning and your room seems darker than usual. You get out of bed and walk to the doorway, flip the light switch and nothing happens. You check your phone for confirmation and sure enough, you’ve received a notification from your power provider; you’re in a temporary outage zone.

Planned outages; rolling outages; rolling blackouts. What are they, and why are they happening when you’re trying to get ready for your day? To find out, KELOLAND News reached out to Chris Studer, the chief member and public relations Officer for East River Electric.

“They have to take some of the electricity off the system so that we can preserve for everyone else,” says Studer. “So that’s why they do it on a rolling basis, where they can shut off power in one area for 30, 45 minutes up to an hour, and then they turn that back on, and then they turn something else off.”

These planned and temporary outages balance the system and maintain the reliability of the network overall, Studer says.

Such a practice allows the companies to periodically shift the location of the outage so that no area is without power for too long.

“It’s all consumers,” says Studer. “That’s part of the rules — everyone has to sort of share in the burden.”

But why is it that one a house in one neighborhood can have power, but you go one block over and suddenly the power is out?

Well, according to Studer, this is because of the complex layer of infrastructure. “Different utilities are served by their own substations,” he says, “so the power delivery system goes from a generator, large transmission line, delivery substation, then down to more of a distribution substation, and then to a transformer and then to your house. So there’s a lot of infrastructure that goes into bringing power to your house.”

If anything goes wrong at any of those steps, consumers can lose power, Studer says.

The current situation is an unprecedented one, brought on by a mix of factors, he says

He says that not only because of the increased demand for power brought on by low temperatures, but also because of ice storms in the southern United States, and lack wind across the Midwest.

“You’ve seen very little wind on the system,” says Studer. “In most days you may see 20,000 or 25,000 mega-watts of wind energy going in the area, and right now we’re seeing less than 6,000 — and that can fluctuate throughout the day.”

The reason that these issues in other parts of the U.S. are causing problems here in KELOLAND is because of the way that power moves throughout the Midwest.

The Southwest Power Pool is a regional transmission organization, and they are set up across the country,” Studer said. “We can sort of share generation resources. If there’s outages down south and we have generation up here, we can push power down there and vice-versa.”

Studer says that in a normal situation, this back and forth flow is usually able to transfer power where it is needed, but due to this “perfect storm” of cold weather, the SPP is experiencing a lack of power generation across the entire region.

This, says Studer, is why conserving power is currently a priority. “Typically our mornings and our evenings are the high peak usage times for utilities,” he says. “We’re just asking folks, especially this evening, to just lower their electric usage so that we don’t have to go with these rolling outages.”

Studer says simple things like turning down the thermostat a few degrees, not using your washer and dryer, and not running your dishwasher, especially this evening and into tomorrow morning, can make a difference.

The SPP said at about 10 a.m. Tuesday on its website on grid conditions, that it had restored all load, meaning it now has enough generating capacity available to meet system-wide demand. It remains in an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3, though, indicating “we are still operating below required minimum reserves.”