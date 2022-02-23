SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Northern State women saw their 16 point lead erased by Augustana, but a strong finish would lift the Wolves to a 76-66 win, in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

Northern State Women

Augustana jumped out to a 9-6 lead early, but the Wolves were just getting started.

Northern State got five straight points from Lexi Roe. Her three-pointer gave the Wolves their first lead at 11-9. That was followed by two free throws, opening a 13-9 lead.

Laurie Rogers would score four of the next seven points and the Wolves had built themselves a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

End of 1: @nsuwolves_wbb 20 @AugieWBB 9 @KELOSports



Wolves close on a 13-0 run. Vikings scoreless in last 5:30 of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/3RPz8SPDpX — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 24, 2022

The Vikings had trouble getting the game back to single digits. Jennifer Aadland’s three-pointer cut the deficit to ten at 33-23.

However an 8-2 run by Northern State would give the Wolves their largest lead at 41-25.

That ten-point mark continued to be a problem for the Vikings. They just couldn’t find a single-digit deficit until late in the third quarter.

Aby Phipps would connect on a triple to cut the deficit down to seven.

The two teams would exchange layups to end the quarter and Augustana found themselves down 56-49 after three quarters.

End of 3: @nsuwolves_wbb 56 @AugieWBB 49 @KELOSports



Vikings outscore Wolves by 9, opening the door for the fourth. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 24, 2022

Augustana opened the fourth quarter with an impressive 10-3 run. It was capped by a Lauren Sees’ layup that pulled the game into a tie at 59.

Northern State would get a layup from Brynn Alfson to give them a 61-59 lead at the final media timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Wolves carried that layup into a 13-3 run to build a 72-62 lead with just 90 seconds to play.

Northern State would play the clock game from there. The Wolves earned a 76-66 win over Augustana.

FINAL: @nsuwolves_wbb 76, @AugieWBB 66 @KELOSports



Vikings tied it at 59, but NSU finished on a 17-7 run.



Laurie Rogers finishes with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 24, 2022

The Wolves were led by Laurie Rogers who finished with a double-double. She had a game-high 19 points and 17 rebounds. Four other Wolves finished in double figures. Kailee Oliverson added 14, while Lexi Roe and Haley Johnson collected 13. Rianna Fillipi tallied 11 points and five assists.

Augustana was led by Aislinn Duffy who scored a team-high 17 points. Vishe’ Rabb added 13, while Lauren Sees tallied 11.

Northern State is now headed for the NSIC quarterfinals. The Wolves will play St. Cloud State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.