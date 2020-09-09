Rocco Mediate looks to continue Sanford International success

Click the video player above to watch KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter interview PGA Champions Tour golfer Rocco Mediate.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rocco Mediate finished six strokes under par two years ago in the first ever Sanford International.

A year later, Mediate finished six under, just on day three, on his way to a nine under par performance, which would crown him champion of the 2019 Sanford International.

Rocco Mediate will look to continue is success into this year’s Sanford International, but the field will be tough.

