SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three 5th graders picked up debris left from storm damage outside Robert Frost Elementary on Friday morning.

Cecilia, Cooper and Natalia were worried about younger students coming across the material and wanted to keep them safe, the Sioux Falls School District posted on Facebook.

“It’s moments like these that bring a whole lot of sunshine to our hearts,” the district said.

After the devastation of the three tornados confirmed in Sioux Falls that happened overnight last night, it's moments… Posted by Sioux Falls School District on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

