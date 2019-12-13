Robberies chose people, not businesses in 2017, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far this winter, thieves are robbing businesses instead of people.

The city of Sioux Falls has had 16 reported robberies from Nov. 1 through Dec. 11. Nine of those were at businesses.

That’s a change from November and December of 2017 and 2018 when only five of the 27 total reported robberies were at businesses, according to a list provided by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Eight people were robbed in November and December of 2018. If robberies at households and apartments are included, than all of the 13 total robberies were committed against people.

In the same two months of 2017, only five of the 14 total robberies were at businesses. Two were reported at convenience stores, one each at a casino or another business and a bank.

Guns are the top weapon of choice for robbers in all three years. Guns were involved in 18 of the 42 total robberies for November and December.