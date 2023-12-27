SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the morning of December 27 road conditions in the Black Hills were listed on SD 511 as slippery with scattered ice. By early afternoon those conditions remain the same in many area, so we spoke with Pennington County Deputy Christopher Lindquist, who was in the Hill City area, about what he was seeing.

With temperatures above freezing and the sun shining, Lindquist says that the road conditions are improving. “Initially this morning it seemed that the roads were still pretty icy — scattered slush and wet spots,” he said. “Now that the sun’s up it’s kinda melting it a little bit, but there’s still definitely slippery spots.”

Despite the remaining ice, Lindquist said traffic is moving well throughout the region, and serious crashes seem to have been avoided so far. “Just a couple vehicles sliding off into the ditch occasionally,” he said.

In terms of driving on the winding roads of the southern hills, Lindquist had some advice for drivers. “Make sure they’re not using their cruise control,” he said. “If they have four-wheel drive, possibly use that depending on the location and the road conditions.”

Lindquist also advised driving more cautiously and slowly than normal, and to make sure to avoid tailgating other drivers.