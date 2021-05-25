Road to Sioux Falls Stadium – Class ‘B’ baseball playoff bracket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Baseball class ‘B’ playoffs are underway across the state as a few teams have already punched their ticket to the state tournament.

State Tournament Qualifiers

Region Qualifier Region 1 Dakota Valley Region 1 TBD Region 2 TBD Region 2 TBD Region 3 TBD Region 3 TBD Region 4 Platte-Geddes/DC/WL/C/S Region 4 Gregory County TBD – Qualifier has yet to be determined

The 2021 Class ‘B’ State Tournament is set for May 31-June 1 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Below is the full results and match-ups:

REGION 1

Region one was played at Dakota Valley and in Elk Point.

Dakota Valley used a 12-2 win over Beresford and a 6-0 win over Parkston/Tripp/Ethan to become the first state qualifying team.

On the other side of the bracket, Vermillion and Elk Point-Jefferson advanced to the regional finals, but a weather delay put a hold on Monday night’s game.

The Tanagers lead 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning. That game will resume at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

REGION 2

Wednesday, May 26 will be a busy day for teams in region two as all eight teams will be in action.

Howard is the host seed for the top part of the region, while Madison will host the bottom half of the region.

Time Game 2 p.m. #1 Howard vs. #8 Clark Area 4 p.m. #4 Sioux Valley vs. #5 Castlewood-Deuel 6 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Region Two – Howard Regional

The second region will feature four teams as well, but the times are just a little different.

Time Game 3 p.m. #3 Redfield vs. #6 Hamlin 5 p.m. #2 Madison vs. #7 Miller/Highmore/Wolsey/Wessington 7 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Region Two – Madison Regional

The winners of the late games on Wednesday will advance to the class ‘B’ state tournament.

REGION 3

Region 3 gets underway on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. as Dell Rapids and Tea Area are the host teams for the two parts of the bracket.

Time Game 3 p.m. #1 Dell Rapids vs. #8 Tri-Valley 5 p.m. #4 Lennox vs. #5 McCook Central 7 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Region 3 – Dell Rapids Regional

The other side of the bracket will be held a half hour south as Tea Area hosts three other class ‘B’ teams.

Time Game 3 p.m. #2 Tea Area vs. #7 Colman-Egan/Chester/Flandreau 5 p.m. #3 West Central vs. #6 Garretson 7 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Region 3 – Tea Area Regional

REGION 4

Unlike every other region in class ‘B’ baseball, Region 4 has completed it’s region tournament play.

Top-seeded Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica/Stickney earned a first-round bye and then claimed a 2-1 win over Winner/Colome to advance to the state tournament.

On the other side of Region 4, Gregory County showed off their defense as they allowed zero runs in two wins. They earned a 12-0 win over Lead/Deadwood and then a 6-0 victory over St. Thomas More.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated until the completion of the class ‘B’ region playoffs.