SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an annual tradition that the final week in July features the South Dakota Amateur Baseball playoffs.

Forty-eight teams will take to the field over the next ten days across the entire state of South Dakota. Thirty-two of those teams will advance to the 2022 Class ‘B’ State Tournament in Mitchell.

Cadwell Park – Mitchell, S.D.

The 48 teams are separated in seven different districts according to location. Here is a look at the schedules and brackets for the district tournaments:

DISTRICT 1 – EASTERN DAKOTA LEAGUE

The Eastern Dakota League tournament begins on Saturday, July 23 with three contests. All of the games will be played in Lake Norden.

Three more games are set for Sunday, July 24, followed by one game over the next four days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

Milbank the top seed, followed by Volga, Lake Norden, Castlewood, Clark, Aurora and Bryant.

Five teams will advance to the state tournament from District 1.

Milbank and Volga were the lone two teams to earn wins in last year’s state tournament. They would both fall in the second round.

DISTRICT 2 – NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE

Unlike the other six districts, the bracket is not yet set for the Northern Plains League. Redfield is set to play Miller/Wessington on Friday, July 22. That game will help decide the final seedings for the tournament.

Once that game is complete, the playoff picture for District 2 will become clear.

The five teams in the Northern Plains League is the Redfield Pheasants, Redfield Dairy Queen, Miller/Wessington, Groton and Northville.

In 2021, Redfield Dairy Queen and the Redfield Pheasants reached the state tournament. Dairy Queen suffered a loss to Menno (10-8), while the Pheasants would knock off Colman, 4-1. They’d fall in the second round to Kimball/White Lake, 9-4.

*This story will be updated once the District 2 bracket is released*

DISTRICT 3 – PONY HILLS LEAGUE

The Pony Hills League begins their tournament on Saturday, July 23 with four games in Gregory. Four more games will be played on Sunday, followed by one game over each of the next four days.

Five of the eight teams will punch their ticket to Mitchell.

Plankinton F&M Bankers is the top-seed in the tournament. Kimball/White Lake earned the second seed followed by Colome in third.

The Plankinton Bankers and Kimball/White Lake each advanced to the quarterfinals in 2021. They would see their run come to a close there.

DISTRICT 4 – CORNBELT LEAGUE

The Cornbelt League is the state’s largest league as it has ten teams in their district. Seven of the ten will find their way to Mitchell following their tournament, which runs Friday, July 22-30.

Two games will be played on July 22, followed by four on Saturday, July 23 and two on Sunday, July 24. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will each have two games played. All games will be played at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.

Flandreau and the Dell Rapids Mudcats are seeking a return to the state tournament, as those two teams crossed paths in last year’s Class ‘B’ State Championship.

The Mudcats cruised to a victory over Flandreau.

However, there are some new teams atop the standings. After missing the state tournament in 2021, the Hardford/Humboldt Gamecocks are the top-seed. Lennox is the second seed followed by Canova, the Mudcats, Flandreau and Madison.

DISTRICT 5 – SUNSHINE LEAGUE

The Sunshine League tournament is the first tournament to begin. Dimock/Emery is set to play Mt. Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Two more games will be played on July 22, followed by two on Sunday, July 24. The rest of the tournament is played on Tuesday (one game), Thursday (two games) and Friday (two games).

Dimock/Emery and Winner/Colome reached the semifinals last season. Three of the quarterfinal teams were from the Sunshine League. Annual power, Alexandria, suffered a loss to Flandreau in the quarters.

DISTRICT 6 – SOUTH CENTRAL LEAGUE

The South Central League features six teams who will play in seven games over the course of nine days in Freeman.

Lesterville defeated Dell Rapids PBR, but then suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Larchwood in last year’s second round. Now the Broncs are the top-seed in the District 5 Tournament.

Menno and Wynot were also second round exits last year, following losses to Plankinton and the Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Four of the six teams from the South Central League will advance to the state tournament.

DISTRICT 7 – STATE-LINE LEAGUE

Three of five teams will reach the state tournament from the State-Line League. The tournament begins on Friday, July 22 and concludes on Saturday, July 30. All six games will be played on Larchwood, Iowa.

There is just one game on Friday, July 22, followed by two on Sunday, July 24. The fourth game will be played on Wednesday, July 27, with the final two games being played on July 30.

Garretson missed the state tournament in 2021, but they bounced back by earning the top seed in the district.

Larchwood advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2021, but saw their season end with a loss to the eventual state champs, the Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Elk Point and Akron are the other two teams that reached the tournament last year. Both saw first round losses to Kimball/White Lake and Mt. Vernon.

The 2022 State Tournament bracket will be released on Sunday, July 31. KELOLAND News will have coverage on-air and online when the bracket is released.