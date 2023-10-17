SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While road construction season is winding down, there’s still plenty of work being done in eastern Sioux Falls.

Crews have been working on an asphalt overlay on 26th Street from Cleveland Avenue to Alpine Avenue. Along with the new driving surface, crews have been improving storm drainage, replacing curb ramps, clearing concrete joints and milling concrete ahead of the asphalt overlay.

The $2.3 million project has impacted traffic on East 26th Street, which is typically five lanes wide with a shared turn lane. Traffic on the busy street has been limited to one westbound lane and one eastbound lane.

“It hasn’t been super convenient for anyone,” Project manager Tallon Cazer said in a city of Sioux Falls update.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls.

Photo from city of Sioux Falls.

Cazer said crews will work on removing parts of the north side of the road and pave the new asphalt before completing ramp work.

“Just to make sure all the paving is complete this year,” Cazer said.

In total, crews had to install 38 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps where sidewalks and streets meet along 26th Street.

A social media post by the city of Sioux Falls said drainage improvements are nearly finished and concrete milling of the north side of 26th Street should happen in the next week or two.

Paving of the north two lanes of 26th Street is scheduled to happen in late October or early November. Drivers can expect to continue to be impacted by the construction for the rest of October and part of November.

While awaiting the paving of the two north lanes, there is a bump between the newly paved south lanes and older north lanes of 26th Street.