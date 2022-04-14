SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three road construction projects will impact drivers in southeastern Sioux Falls this summer.

Work has not yet started on these projects, but city officials recently informed city council members about the latest developments involving summer road construction which will start soon.

In southeastern Sioux Falls, construction will soon start for road work at the Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road intersection, East 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue intersection and Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th streets.

Andy Berg, city engineer with the City of Sioux Falls, provided an update on all the projects.

Arrowhead Parkway/Six Mile Road

Design photo from City of Sioux Falls.

The project at Arrowhead Parkway, also S.D. Highway 42, and Six Mile Road will be a two-year project in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and a price tag of $21.7 million.

“If you’ve been out there, it’s on a bit of a skew now,” Berg said about the current intersection near Willow Run Golf Course. “It doesn’t make it safe.”

Berg said the location of the intersection will be realigned so the intersection will be 90 degrees and both roads will be widened to four lines.

According to the SD DOT, Arrowhead Parkway will remain open to one lane in each direction for most of the project but Six Mile Road will be closed for two months during the summer of 2022.

All the detour signs for the reconstruction of Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road. Photo from SDDOT.

City council member Rick Kiley asked about the Alibi Bar & Grill located at the current intersection. Brad Ludens, a city engineer, said the Alibi building doesn’t have to go away and the city was in right-of-way negotiations with the property owners.

“We were not able to come to an agreement so we’ve had to get a right of entry in order to construct the project,” Ludens said. “We’ll have to go through the appropriate legal avenues to determine the appropriate compensation for the property owners.”

Along with the intersection work, Arrowhead Parkway will have a new traffic signal in between the intersections of Veterans Parkway and Six Mile Road.

The project aims to be completed in Fall 2023.

41st Street/Sycamore Avenue

Photo design from City of Sioux Falls.

Construction will soon start to widen and reconstruct the intersection of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Traffic through the current intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will be maintained during the construction. The $6 million project will allow a left turn lane and two through lanes on all four areas of the intersection.

Berg pointed out a center median will be installed on 41st Street for 1,000 feet which will restrict some left turns into nearby businesses.

“There’ll be a U-turn movement potentially at the end of the medians,” Berg said.

Work will first start in the northeast quadrant of the intersection then go to the northwest before finishing with the southeast and then southwest quadrant.

Photo design from the City of Sioux Falls.

“We’re going to overlay Sycamore from 26th Street to 57th Street,” Berg said. “A nice new surface for the traveling public there.”

Sycamore Avenue will be resurfaced and the intersection of Sycamore and 33rd Street will be reconstructed and eventually traffic signal improvements will be there and at 41st Street and Bahnson Avenue.

The project aims to be completed in Fall 2022.

Cliff Avenue between 49th Street to 56th Street

Photo design from the City of Sioux Falls.

Drivers on south Cliff Avenue will have to find new routes once school ends for the year.

Work will soon start on a nearly $4 million upgrade to Cliff Avenue which will include replacement of the current Cliff Avenue asphalt for a wider concrete road between Tomar Road and 56th Street. A second southbound traffic lane will be added.

“This is one we’ve been looking at for quite a while because of a bit of a bottleneck from 49th to 56th,” Berg said. “Getting that fourth lane in there to move traffic more efficient is a big thing for this project.”

According to the city, Cliff Avenue may be closed from May 29 to August 17 for the project and traffic will be detoured to Minnesota Avenue.

Council member Rick Kiley asked about the reroute.

“So we’ll be prepared for people cutting through neighborhoods,” Kiley said.

“Hopefully not,” Berg responded. “We’ll sign it but the detour route in Minnesota Avenue.”

The project aims to be completed in Fall 2022.