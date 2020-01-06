DOCUMENTARY: Covering South Dakota’s serial killer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Leroy Anderson was convicted of kidnapping and killing Larisa Dumansky of Sioux Falls in 1994 and Piper Streyle of rural Canistota two years later.

He was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 1999. He died by suicide before the death penalty was carried out.

Authorities call him a serial killer who would have continued to murder had he not been caught.

Since Dumansky’s disappearance, KELOLAND News has been covering this story. We follow the search for the two women, the two trials and mountains of evidence through the hundreds of news reports filed. Watch this digital documentary in the player above.

There’s also a new book titled ‘Duct Tape Killer,’ that’ll soon be released that gives new insight into Anderson. KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen has interviewed the authors of the new book for Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND. The Crimes, the capture and the conviction of Robert Leroy Anderson Monday at 10.