SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Riverview LLP, the apparent to-be buyer of farmland owned by Gov. Kristi Noem’s brothers, already has an expansive presence in South Dakota.

The three-pronged company owns several dairies with thousands of cows in milk production, mostly in the northeastern part of the state. Riverview is based in Morris, Minnesota. It has dairy operations in South Dakota and western Minnesota, along with beef operations in those states and Nebraska. Riverview also has fresh heifers and dairy calves in eastern New Mexico and heifers and dairy calves in southeastern Arizona.

If it buys the land reportedly owned by Rock and Robb Arnold near Hazel, this would be at least the sixth dairy owned by Riverview LLP in South Dakota.

A South Dakota Department of Transportation report in May of 2023 for Riverview in Clark County, said Riverview owned and managed 24 different livestock sites in five different states. Riverview had five farms in South Dakota and one under construction as of the May 2023 SD DOT report/application. Riverview had employed more than 250 people and the work force was expected to increase to 300. The number of cows would increase to about 50,000.

The SD DOT document was for a Tax Increment Finance district project for a construction project on Clark County Highway 17 involving a $6 million state highway fund loan related to the Clark Dairy.

This would not be the only time Riverview has worked with the state for project funding.

The Clark Dairy was approved in March of 2020 to receive up to $25 million in state-backed livestock nutrient management bonds for the solid waste disposal portion of an 11,000 cow dairy. The bonds were approved by the state’s Value Added Finance Authority.

In 2023, Redstone Dairy received $4.4 million in a state grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). The money would be used for a new dairy facility.

Riverview started as a family farm operation in Stevens County, Minnesota, in 1939. According to information shared in a 2018 video and other sources, the farm grew to a larger operation with multiple investors and is now, largely, employee-owned.

Dairies with 9,000 or more cows are typical for Riverview.

The GOED recorded a video story of a Riverview dairy called Garfield Dairy in 2021. The video said in 2021, the facility was 910,000 square feet and it could hold up to 9,500 cows.

It’s common at Riverview dairies for cows to be milked twice a day on a carousel.

Each cow produces about eight gallons of milk per day which is sent to processing plants to make cheese, according to the Riverview website.

One cow produces enough organic fertilizer for ¾ acre of land per year, according to Riverview.

Other sites said a cow can produce as much as 80 pounds of manure a day.

Manure is used for fertilizer in crop land. Riverview also converts some manure to methane natural gas for fuel use.

Examples of Riverview dairies in Minnesota include the Louriston Dairy near Murdock, Minnesota and the Waukon dairy, near Gary. The Louriston Dairy was built in 2017. Upon completion there were 9,500 cows in the dairy.

The dairy in Waukon Township opened in 2022. It had 10,500 cows when it opened.