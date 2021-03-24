River Greenway design, new zoo exhibit, improvements for Hayward Park are among one-time city projects helped by COVID relief funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More money, more projects for the city of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls residents will soon start to see some “tangible benefits” from projects greenlighted through additional COVID relief funds. On Tuesday, city of Sioux Falls Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett updated the city council on the “Sioux Falls For All Initiative.”

Graph from the City of Sioux Falls.

Projects heading for final government approval in April are the Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park ($2 million), Hayward Park improvements ($2.25 million), Great Plains Zoo exhibit expansion ($1.4 million), River Greenway design ($1 million) and streets expansion ($4 million).

“We are looking at areas where we can have a real impact for people in the community,” Pritchett said about the projects. “For many communities, they’re having to take these funds just to support their basic government services because they were hit so hard by the pandemic.”

The “Sioux Falls For All Initiative” was created based on additional money for the city government as some local government funds were covered by the 2020 CARES Act, federal money to aid local government during the pandemic. Pritchett said Sioux Falls was eligible to expend $47 million in expenses, which resulted in an extra $47 million for the city.

After using $25 million on debt repayments in 2020, the city carried $22 million of unassigned cash into 2021 and announced a handful of projects to use $10.7 million.

“We have benefitted that our major revenue sources did not take significant declines like you’ve seen elsewhere,” Pritchett said. “We can take them and invest them in a way that will have some economic and quality of life returns for the community.”

Pritchett said the first few announced projects became “high priorities” and many had some sort of private donations included with them.

“That made them more attractive,” Pritchett said about the private donations. “The scoop of these projects were more fully known. So we were able to move those forward.”

Graph from the City of Sioux Falls.

The city still has $11.3 million remaining from the $47 million surplus. In addition, the city may see some more additional funding from the recently passed American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden. Like the CARES Act money, Prichett said rules and guidelines on how the money can be spent will likely arrive in the next 30 to 60 days.

How the $11.3 million and additional COVID relief money will be used is yet to be determined. Prichett said there’s been conversations with city councilors about projects that are needed, but more details still need to be determined. He emphasized the city is focusing on one-time funds matching one-time investments, so the city is adding extra operational costs that wouldn’t be covered by the main on-going revenue sources of sales tax and property tax.

“We’re matching the receipt of one-time dollars with one-time investments,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett highlighted each project goes through a thoughtful process and added the city is not looking to just rush projects that won’t have positive impacts. Residents should know with more relief money available, more future projects will come.

“It’s the first among probably more investments that will be coming forth over the course of the next year,” Prichett said.