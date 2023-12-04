SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The frosted coating that covered eastern South Dakota this morning wasn’t just a normal ground frost, it was rime ice, caused by freezing fog that creates a scenic, frosty view.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt explains what makes rime ice different from a normal frost and so much more vibrant.

“For this to happen, the first key thing is that you need freezing fog or fog that’s going to occur when it’s below freezing, which is exactly what we had last night. We had temperatures below freezing for several hours,” Rutt said.

The fog, which is essentially a ground level stratus cloud filled with water droplets, creates moisture that freezes to all surfaces, not just the ground and your car windshield.

Another condition that had to be met for the rime ice to form is the lack of wind. Rutt said that when the wind circulates the air, the rime ice can’t form.

“We had a calm night, we had fog and below freezing air and all of those water droplets just clung to and froze to the trees, bushes and everything else,” he said.

But why is rime ice so much more vibrant than the regular frost?

“With frost, it’s mainly at ground level and can’t elevate much to let light reflect off it as well,” Rutt said. “Rime ice, since it’s off the ground, can reflect light far more effectively and make it seem brighter.

Although they may look similar, rime ice is different from hoarfrost because of the fog. Hoarfrost forms when there is low-level moisture, freezing temperatures and light winds.