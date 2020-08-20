Riding the school bus will be different during COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although the Centers for Disease Control recommends putting one student to a bus row and skipping rows when possible, there is no practical way for the Sioux Falls School District to follow that recommendation, said Carly Uthe, a SFSD spokeswoman and Steve Hey, the president of the company that transports SFSD students.

“We will separate students on bus routes to the greatest extent possible…,” said Hey, the president of School Bus Inc. “At present, we do not have social distancing measures on our bus routes, due in large part to the impracticability of such measures on routes with a large number of students assigned.”

The SFSD will practice social distancing measures on the bus as best it can, Uthe said.

“We will have assigned seating for students,” Uthe said.

The district’s Return To Learn plan includes specific information on busing. The plan is a draft plan and updated as changes are made in response to having school during the coronavirus pandemic. Measures that will be followed are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and responding when there are cases.

School Bus Inc. transports about 9,000 students during a typical school year, Hey said.

The pandemic is expected to reduce the number of students who ride the bus, Uthe and Hey said.

“We do expect a significant number of parents will opt to transport their children to school rather than place them on the bus,” Hey said.

Also, 3,500 (13%) of the SFSD’s total student population will be enrolled in the district’s Virtual Academy, which will also reduce the number of bus riders, Uthe said.

“Between students enrolled in the SFSDVA and many families providing their own transportation, we believe the number of students on buses will be reduced,” Uthe said.

Although the CDC recommendation on seating space won’t be followed, the SFSD and School Bus Inc. will be following other CDC recommendations, Uthe and Hey said.

“Face coverings will be expected, hand sanitizer will be provided, railings and high-touch surfaces will be disinfected regularly, and buses will be disinfected at the end of each day,” Uthe said.

Face coverings and cleaning are pieces of the CDC recommendations for school buses. The CDC applies guidelines for transit drivers and their units to school buses.

Elementary students will be loaded on the bus from the back to the front when they are picked up each morning, according to the Return To Learn plan. Elementary students will be loaded from the back to the front based on stops when students are brought home.

Sioux Falls School District graphic from the Return To Learn Plan. This is a graphic on elementary school bus riding.

Each middle school will communicate loading instructions to students and parents, according to the Return To Learn plan.

The SFSD’s plan also includes the guidelines of students washing their hands for 20 seconds each morning before leaving for school.

Hey also said that windows on the bus will be open as long as weather conditions allows.

The CDC recommends having windows or at least some windows open to increase ventilation.