SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dam that protects life, land and livestock needs at least an additional $3 million to be replaced, said South Dakota Office of School and Public Lands Commissioner Brock Greenfield.

Greenfield spoke in support of Senate Bill 70 which would provide $3.1 million in state money and allow for access and authority for $10.6 million in federal money at the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources committee meeting Thursday. The Senate committee voted 7-0 to send the bill to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations as a do pass.

The Richmond Lake Dam in Brown County near Aberdeen is the focus of SB70.

Lobbyist Julie Johnson said SB70 funds a project critical to the city of Aberdeen. If it breaks or falls into disrepair it would cause a severe drainage problem for Aberdeen. Johnson is a lobbyist working with Aberdeen economic development, she said.

“The dam is a high hazard potential dam in poor condition,” Greenfield said. It rises to the top on the matrix for dams in need of repair, he said.

Lives, livestock and land are all at risk of the dam breaks, Greenfield said.

If the dam breached there would be a significant impact in northwestern Aberdeen, for example, he said.

The money the bill requests from the state would be in addition to the $6.5 million from the general fund provided by the Legislature in 2022, Greenfield said.

Engineering reports have shown the dam was in worse condition than originally believed, Greenfield and other officials said Thursday.

“We were sorely mistaken as to the depth of the project would entail,” Greenfield said.

Deputy commissioner Justin Nagel said Barr Engineering originally believed the project would be a spillway. Engineers tested the dam in the summer of 2022 and boreholes indicated the dam was vulnerable to a breach, Nagel said.

The project went from a spillway-only project to a spillway and abatement wall project, he said.

Barr Engineering presented five options for a project. The office chose the most cost-effective and long-term solution option, Greenfield said.

FEMA announced in November 2023, that $585 million in grant money over three years would be available for high-hazard potential dam projects, Nagel said.

Nagel said the office will apply for a FEMA grant earmarked for high-hazard potential dams. It’s working with the DANR staff on an application, he said.

“The 2024 grant is $185 million (total) with the maximum amount for a single dam project at $7.5 million in 2024,” Nagel said.

Greenfield said his office would be able to leverage the prior appropriated state money to leverage some of the FEMA grant money.

The local Richmond Lake homeowners association supports a dam project, he said.

Greenfield said he’d understand if the Senate committee sent SB70 to the Legislature’s joint committee on appropriations.

The Joint Committee on appropriations committee heard briefly about the Richmond Dam on Wednesday, when the Office of School and Public Lands spoke at the committee meeting.