PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The state of South Dakota broke the $2 billion amount for a second straight year for the amount of sales tax collected.

Department of Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell told state lawmakers on the House Taxation Committee the state collected more than $2.8 billion in taxes for Fiscal Year 2023, which was an increase of 5.7% from the previous year. That amount of revenue includes municipality collection but does not include any revenues the state receives from lottery.

Sales, use and excise taxes brought in more than $2.2 billion, making up more than 75% of the state’s revenue.

“We’re still seeing pretty strong revenues from our sales and use tax,” Houdyshell said.

In the DOR’s annual report, South Dakota has the third lowest per capita tax burden in 2022 at $2,721 tax dollars per capita. Only New Hampshire (2,507) and Florida (2,663) were lower, according to data from the Federation of Tax Administrators.

Property owners pay $1.6 billion for property tax

According to the DOR, South Dakota property owners paid more than $1.6 billion in property taxes to fund local governments and public schools. The state doesn’t collect or spend property tax money but a DOR breakdown shows schools collected 56% of property taxes, counties collected 27%, municipalities collected 13%, townships collected 2% and special assessments collected 2%.

Houdyshell said a hot housing market has impacted property taxes in South Dakota the past few years. He pointed out more than 10% increases in taxable valuations for owner-occupied homes (18.4%) and commercial, rental and non-owner-occupied properties (15.9%).

Houdyshell said property taxes would only go down if local areas reduce the tax call. He said valuation changes for property would not result in a decrease in property taxes.

“The only way that your tax bill will go down is if the taxing districts decided they were going to ask for less money than they receive,” Houdyshell said. “State law caps how much the taxing district can request over the previous year to 3% or CPI, whichever was less plus any increase that represents new growth in the district.”

You can view the DOR’s annual report attached below.