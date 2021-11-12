Return of football fans should boost income for high school association

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Full football fields and fans should translate into a tidy profit for the South Dakota State High School Activities Association (SDSHAA.)

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the SDSHAA to limit fans for the 2020 state football championships. Even with limited fans, the state and sub-state games generated a net profit of $64,165. Expenses were higher than in a typical year because the SDSHAA reimburses about 50% of any losses the host site has for sub-state games.

The expenses for 2020 were $87,455 which is subtracted from the gross income of $151,620 to reach the net income of $64,165.

The championship season was also different in 2019. The state moved the championship games to South Dakota State University in Brookings because of construction at the DakotaDome at the University of South Dakota.

The income in $149,190 with $45,861 in expenses for a total net profit of $103,329. The expenses were lower in 2019 in part because the rental fee of the stadium in Brookings was less than the $50,000 rental fee for the DakotaDome, according to the SDSHAA.

The 2018 year is an example of some typical expenses. The officials cost $10,654. The team expenses were about $4,600 which is slightly lower than in prior years. Tickets and passes were a $2,500 expense.

Football and wrestling have been two of the largest revenue generators for high school championships.

Football has usually outpaced wrestling in net profit since 2015.

Wrestling revenue is generally higher in the years when the championships in Sioux Falls.