Retailers responding to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two main precautions people can take when it comes to COVID-19 are to stay six feet apart and practice good hygiene and hand washing. Retailers are also taking precautions when it comes to the virus.

As of Monday, Costco is going back to regular store hours. However, the store will be open 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for people 60 and older. The store asks individuals to take the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus such as wearing a face covering. This is a statement from the company’s website:

Limits on certain items have also been implemented. The website says the company wants to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. The food court will also have a limited menu and no seating.

Another retailer that has taken extra steps is Target. The company’s website says it is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Target has also increased wages to employees by an additional two dollars an hour. The company is also providing 30-day paid leave for team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions through the end of May.

Face masks are worn by all of Target’s employees as well.

Walmart is using a single-designated entrance and designated exit at each store to help maintain social distancing. It is also limiting the number of people in a store at once so there is no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet at a given time, which is roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.

Walmart’s webpage also says, “If you have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, seek medical attention. If you have these symptoms, or if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you won’t need to visit a store; simply contact your pharmacy, and we’ll help find a way to help you get your medications.”

Check your local stores for exact hours and services.