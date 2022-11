SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round four of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Here are the results.

Quick notes:

After briefly falling behind Mashed Potatoes in the first hours of the poll, Turkey rallied and came back for the win.

Green Bean Casserole had impressed throughout the tournament, but could not stand up to the raw power of Stuffing.

Voting in Round 5 is open until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.