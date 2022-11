Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey? (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Here are the results.

Quick notes:

Turkey continued its flight to the semifinals, defeating Mac & Cheese in a lopsided fashion.

People appear to prefer Potatoes to Pumpkin Pie.

Stuffing stuffs Apple Pie.

Our closest matchup of the weekend was Green Bean Casserole vs. Ham, with the veggies beating the pig 103-74.

Voting in Round 4 is open until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.