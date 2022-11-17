SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round one of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Some dishes rose to the occasion, while others crashed to the floor like a grandmother’s fine china in the hands of a two-year-old.
Which dishes dominated? Which did better than expected by ultimately failed? Find out below.
Quick notes:
- Turkey clearly dominated Cranberry Sauce, but now faces a steamy matchup against Rolls, which put an early end to Carrot Cake’s contention.
- Mac & Cheese won its matchup but Glazed Carrots made a strong push.
- Sweet Potato Casserole, a true Thanksgiving staple, exits early after a loss to Oreo Salad, which will now have to prove that it’s more than just fluff in a matchup against the aforementioned Mac & Cheese. Expect a close race.
- Speaking of close races, Deviled Eggs beats out Cheesecake by the narrowest margin of the first round, a mere nine votes separating the two. Next Deviled Eggs will face an uphill battle against Stuffing, an early tournament favorite.
- On the opposite side of things sits Mashed Potatoes, which absolutely mashed its opponent, Lettuce Salad in a decisive 201-9 finish.
- In a tribute to health(?), Sweet Corn beat out Pecan Pie, while Green Bean Casserole beat out Snickers Salad, a dish comprised of whipped cream fluff, chucks of the titular candy bar and bits of apple.
- Our Round 1 over-performer was Asparagus which, despite losing 166-43, still out-performed expectations. Good effort.
Voting in Round 2 is open until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.