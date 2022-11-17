SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round one of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Some dishes rose to the occasion, while others crashed to the floor like a grandmother’s fine china in the hands of a two-year-old.

Which dishes dominated? Which did better than expected by ultimately failed? Find out below.

Quick notes:

Turkey clearly dominated Cranberry Sauce, but now faces a steamy matchup against Rolls, which put an early end to Carrot Cake’s contention.

Mac & Cheese won its matchup but Glazed Carrots made a strong push.

Sweet Potato Casserole, a true Thanksgiving staple, exits early after a loss to Oreo Salad, which will now have to prove that it’s more than just fluff in a matchup against the aforementioned Mac & Cheese. Expect a close race.

Speaking of close races, Deviled Eggs beats out Cheesecake by the narrowest margin of the first round, a mere nine votes separating the two. Next Deviled Eggs will face an uphill battle against Stuffing, an early tournament favorite.

On the opposite side of things sits Mashed Potatoes, which absolutely mashed its opponent, Lettuce Salad in a decisive 201-9 finish.

In a tribute to health(?), Sweet Corn beat out Pecan Pie, while Green Bean Casserole beat out Snickers Salad, a dish comprised of whipped cream fluff, chucks of the titular candy bar and bits of apple.

Our Round 1 over-performer was Asparagus which, despite losing 166-43, still out-performed expectations. Good effort.

Voting in Round 2 is open until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.