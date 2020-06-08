Results from South Dakota’s mass testing at nursing homes shared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nursing homes have very high risk people for COVID-19. So, the state continues to do mass testing at these facilities throughout South Dakota.
More than 15,000 residents and staff have been mass tested in South Dakota. On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 37 residents out of 6,321 residents tested and 28 staff out of 8,733 staff tested were positive for COVID-19.
Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City has a total of 20 residents and staff, who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those individuals are in the hospital. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Secretary of Health for South Dakota, says the state is providing additional surveys and help to that facility.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this weekendWatch the next “Coronavirus House Calls” episode with special guest Mark Cuban RIGHT HERE on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. CT! Email Mark at CoronaQuestions@nexstar.tv with your name, city, and question about the country’s reopening, sports, work […]
- Results from South Dakota’s mass testing at nursing homes sharedSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nursing homes have very high risk people for COVID-19. So, the state continues to do mass testing at these facilities throughout South Dakota.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 65; Active cases at 1,003PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The number of active cases of COVID-10 decreased in the latest test results announced by the state department of health on Monday. Total positive cases are now at 5,471, up 33 from Sunday (5,438). […]