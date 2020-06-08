Results from South Dakota’s mass testing at nursing homes shared

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nursing homes have very high risk people for COVID-19. So, the state continues to do mass testing at these facilities throughout South Dakota.

More than 15,000 residents and staff have been mass tested in South Dakota. On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 37 residents out of 6,321 residents tested and 28 staff out of 8,733 staff tested were positive for COVID-19.

Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City has a total of 20 residents and staff, who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those individuals are in the hospital. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Secretary of Health for South Dakota, says the state is providing additional surveys and help to that facility.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests