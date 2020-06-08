Results from South Dakota’s mass testing at nursing homes shared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nursing homes have very high risk people for COVID-19. So, the state continues to do mass testing at these facilities throughout South Dakota.

More than 15,000 residents and staff have been mass tested in South Dakota. On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 37 residents out of 6,321 residents tested and 28 staff out of 8,733 staff tested were positive for COVID-19.

Avantara Arrowhead in Rapid City has a total of 20 residents and staff, who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those individuals are in the hospital. Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Secretary of Health for South Dakota, says the state is providing additional surveys and help to that facility.

