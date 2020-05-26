Restrictions are lifting, but life’s not back to normal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With restrictions lifting throughout the state, it’s important to remember the best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. People could be out and about more but there are some guidelines you should still consider.

One thing to always practice is good hygiene. It’s particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic to help prevent the spread of germs. Someone could be unaware they are infected and be spreading the virus if they’re in the community. By practicing proper hygiene techniques, this person could reduce their spread of the virus and you may lower your chances of picking it up.

Dr. Michael Wilde is a Chief Medical Officer at Sanford Health. He says wearing a mask is another way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s really about how things leave our mouth, and that can contain virus particles and how other people can come in contact with that. So, the point of a mask is really to prevent you from spreading it to someone else. That’s something to think about,” Wilde said.

Wilde says if you’re alone you don’t need to wear a mask.

However, it’s important to constantly be thinking about your actions when you’re in public. Many people touch their face out of habit and could spread their respiratory droplets.

“You need to think about how this illness is spread and kind of similar to a lot of the upper respiratory illnesses as well. It is spread, we believe, through respiratory droplets,” Wilde said.

So, even though restrictions are being lifted, it’s important to continue to practice good hygiene, social distance and wear a mask when out in public.