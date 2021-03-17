Research projects more than $600 million coming to Sioux Falls families through stimulus checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The money has started to flow in.

Americans across the country are starting to receive stimulus checks and one marketing research company is projecting an estimated $606 million will be coming to families in Sioux Falls that qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act. Marshall Marketing says the more than $600 million is a 50% increase over the CARES Act money from March 2020.

According to the Marshall Marketing research survey, there’s an estimated 46,482 people listed as single households with an income under $75,000 to collect a total of $91,870,800. For married households with incomes under $150,000, an estimated 117,572 people will collect $514,218,600. Each household that qualifies also receives an additional $1,400 per child.

Some married households with four children or more will receive up to $8,400 in direct payments, while some single households with four children or more will receive up to $7,000.

Along with the direct payments to Americans, there are forgivable loans for businesses and an additional $300 per week for people collecting unemployment insurance.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Thursday after it passed both chambers in Congress.

To be eligible for the stimulus checks, you must have filed a 2020 tax return (due by April 15th), a 2019 tax return or didn’t file a tax return for either of those years but registered for the first stimulus check using the special non-filers portal last year or are already recipients of federal benefits who don’t usually file a tax return as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov allows users to check the status of their economic impact payments, including when and how the check is being sent.