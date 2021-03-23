Could you be an Attorney General? Reviewing requirements in different states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota now has a law that says the state Attorney General must be licensed to practice in the state but cannot maintain a private law practice while AG.

The amendment called House Bill 1197 changed the shall not engage in private law practice to may not of Section 1-11-1.1 on the law regarding the Attorney General. It also added this: The attorney general shall be licensed to practice law in South Dakota under § 16-16-1.

Current South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg is licensed to practice law in the state, according to the state Attorney General website.

Requirements to even run for the office of AG vary from state to state.

National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) said in its list of qualifications for Attorney General that South Dakota did not require a bar admission for its AG. Admission to the bar means you’ve qualified to practice as a lawyer.

But Ballotpedia said a candidate must be at least 18 to run for Attorney General in South Dakota and that the state is one that requires a law degree.

Sound curious?

Minnesota and Iowa do not require their state Attorneys General to have law degrees or bar admission, according to NAAG and Ballotpedia.

Minnesota does want the Attorney General to be at least 21 and a U.S. Citizen.

Iowa could elect an 18-year-old with no law degree.

North Dakota wants its state Attorney General to have a law degree. The AG must be licensed to practice law in the state and be at least 25 years old, according to Ballotpedia. NAAG said the candidate must have lived in the state for at least five years.

The AG does not need a law degree in Nebraska but the AG must be state resident and at least 18.

According to NAAG, these states do not have a bar admission requirement for AG: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Oklahoma requires a law practice.

Florida has some of the most stringent requirements. An AG must be at least 30. The AG must also have seven years of state residency and five years of bar admission.

In Maryland, an AG must have 10 years of residency in the state and 10 years of bar admission. NAAG does not list an age requirement.

NAAG points out that while some states may not require bar admission, most state attorneys general have law degrees.