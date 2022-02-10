SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite revelations about South Dakota’s growing trust industry, Republican lawmakers don’t expect any changes to be brought forward during the 2022 Legislative session.

In October 2021, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained the trove of almost 12 million confidential files called the Pandora Papers. The data showed of 200 trusts created in the United States from 2000 to 2019, 81 trusts were registered in South Dakota.

Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack (R-Union Center) told reporters in a news conference Thursday some lawmakers heard a presentation from people in South Dakota’s trust industry.

“I have all the confidence in the world that that sorta thing isn’t happening in South Dakota,” Cammack said. “The amount of vetting that they do to even accept a customer is absolutely amazing. They chase every rabbit down every trail.”

The South Dakota Division of Banking, a branch of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, oversees South Dakota’s financial entities, including trust companies. South Dakota’s Division of Banking lists 106 trust companies, as of September 2021.

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Michael Diedrich (R-Rapid City) said the state to become incorporated in Delaware because of the good laws and the judicial precedent behind it.

“South Dakota is in that position with the trust laws that we have,” Diedrich said. “We have the best trust law in the nation. We have all the stability and the interpretations that are necessary for it to be dependable and a good clean industry.”

The main trust company cited for possible wrongdoing in a Washington Post story was a South Dakota licensed trust company called Trident Trust. The Pandora Papers leak tied a number of trusts from some men and families located in Colombia (money laundering for Colombia’s drug dealers), Brazil (accused of collusion to underpay local farmers) and the Dominican Republic (accused of exploiting workers) to Trident Trust’s South Dakota location.

“I don’t buy the report that was presented last fall,” House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) said. “The work that they do is done the right way.”

Peterson said he encouraged people in the trust industry to bring annual legislation to help keep improving the industry. Peterson said people in the trust industry decided not to bring any new legislation this year.

“It’s a great industry in South Dakota,” Peterson said. “It’s fantastic jobs. It’s done so much good for our state.”

House Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City) said lawmakers have more than 500 bills in 40 days so they don’t worry about what isn’t being brought.

A Congressional subcommittee discussed the Pandora Papers and Hidden Wealth in Washington D.C. in December. Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) was called to testify but declined to attend.

Officials with South Dakota’s trust industry have told KELOLAND News the Pandora Papers only cited a few examples of people accused of crimes. Tom Simmons, a University of South Dakota law professor focused on trusts, posed the question of should Bill Cosby not be allowed to open a trust?

“When you connect someone that’s maybe done some bad things and that they have an account somewhere, I’m not sure that in itself presents something that needs to be corrected,” Simmons said.