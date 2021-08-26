Reports of damage as storms sweep through northeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As storms sweep through northeast South Dakota, the Watertown Police Department received reports of damage from the area.

According to Watertown PD’s Chance Paulson, the department has received reports of fallen trees and powerlines in Clark, as well as reports of high winds in Willow Lake, with possible downed powerlines.

Watertown damage. Photo Courtesy: Crystal Utt

Photo taken in Mitchell. Courtesy: Jose Callejas Velasco

Doland | uShare

Doland damage | uShare

Thursday storm | Courtesy Tim Flynn

Off Humboldt exit looking to the north | uShare

Brookings before the storm | Courtesy Sarah Fish

Trees down in Kampeska Village. Photo courtesy: Marie Suman

