Reports of damage as storms sweep through northeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As storms sweep through northeast South Dakota, the Watertown Police Department received reports of damage from the area.

According to Watertown PD’s Chance Paulson, the department has received reports of fallen trees and powerlines in Clark, as well as reports of high winds in Willow Lake, with possible downed powerlines.

  • Watertown damage. Photo Courtesy: Crystal Utt
  • Photo taken in Mitchell. Courtesy: Jose Callejas Velasco
  • Doland | uShare
  • Doland damage | uShare
  • Thursday storm | Courtesy Tim Flynn
  • Off Humboldt exit looking to the north | uShare
  • Brookings before the storm | Courtesy Sarah Fish
  • Trees down in Kampeska Village. Photo courtesy: Marie Suman

Our meteorologists are following the storms. You can find the latest updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in this story:

If you have pictures or videos of storm damage that you would like to share, you can send them to us at ushare@keloland.com.

