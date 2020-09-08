Report calls Sturgis Rally a ‘superspreading event’ responsible for more than $12 billion in healthcare costs nationwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new report released by four economic professors with the IZA Institute of Labor Economics claims the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally led to an increase in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally, while costing billions in heathcare costs.

You can read the 63-page report attached below.

The 80th annual Sturgis Rally took place between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16 in the Black Hills and Sturgis. The South Dakota Department of Health said last week the rally was a direct cause for 118 positive coronavirus cases of South Dakota residents.

The report cites cell phone data from SafeGraph, Inc. that showed “smartphone pings from non-residents” and “foot traffic at restaurants and bars, retail establishments, entertainment venues, hotels and campgrounds each rose substantially.”

The report also concludes: “the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally generated public health costs of approximately $12.2 billion.”

The $12.2 billion cost is based on another estimation that $46,000 is spent per positive COVID-19 case.

According to its website, “IZA is a nonprofit research institute and the leading international network in labor economics, comprising more than 1,600 scholars from around the world.

Established in 1998, IZA is supported by the Deutsche Post Foundation and affiliated with the University of Bonn.”

Taxes collected from the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled more than $1.3 million, a 6% increase compared with 2019.

Page 3 of IZA Sturgis Report Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text