SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public officials said law enforcement are seeing an increasing number of familiar suspects in criminal activity in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

“We’re seeing a lot of repeat offenders, we’re seeing a lot of people who are no strangers to our system,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said, particularly when it comes to assaults.

An increasing number of crimes are being committed by “…people who have been known to us in law enforcement,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

These are people who “potentially on parole. Potentially people that have previous arrests by our law enforcement,” TenHaken said.

The city officials along with Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead commented about repeated offenders during a public safety update on Monday, Sept. 19.

The population of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County is increasing and while the crime rate is still behind the rate of population growth, the public officials have noted what they called a concerning trend in repeat offenders.

Milstead said because most parole officers are located in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City areas, the cities have an increased number of parolees. Some of those parolees haven’t committed a crime in the area but rural areas may not have the parole/probation staff to handle the need.

TenHaken said in the past four or five years there has been a roughly 50% increase in the number of parolees in the city.

On one hand, Thum said, law enforcement and the criminal justice system want those on parole to be successful after they are released from jail or prison, some aren’t.

There are parolees who return to criminal activity including drug use and drug involvement.

And there are cases when the parole system has lost track of parolees, TenHaken and Milstead said.

TenHaken cited the recent Labor Day homicide case in Sioux Falls as an illustration of what law enforcement deals with. He described the suspect as a parolee absconder who got ahold of a gun. TenHaken said the suspect had been sentenced to multiple years in prison last year but was released on parole after a few months.

“These are some of the most dangerous people that our officers deal with because they know they are headed back to prison if they are caught,” Milstead said. The suspect may be armed and in a stolen vehicle, he said.

Thum said the police department reviewed the aggravated assaults reported in August and noted two characteristics.

“The majority of the suspects in those crimes were not strangers to the justice system,” Thum said of August aggravated assault crimes.

The other characteristic is an increasing number of victims knew the suspect but would not cooperate with police, Thum said.

Thum said unless there is an increased partnership between the community, law enforcement, criminal justice and other entities, the cycle of repeat offenders will continue.

TenHaken echoed Thum’s thoughts. He described a needed wholistic approach to crime that would include mentoring as well as reviewing the parole system and laws that would help law enforcement do their jobs.

“Very much wholistic issue, relies on the community, mentorship, DOC, cops, sentencing system, parole system…. legislators laws into place that give us the tools to do our jobs. A lot of facets to public safety.

When we see the number of parolees and probation committing crimes, it’s a great opportunity for city and county and state leaders to re-visit laws on sentencing, Milstead said.

Daniel Haggar, the lead state’s attorney in Minnehaha County, said his office works hard to prosecute criminal cases.

That includes “tough-nosed prosecution,” he said.

But Haggar and the three other public officials said there may be ways to safely reduce jail or prison numbers.

Yet, it can’t be simply be done by counting how many people are in jail, Milstead said.

Haggar said the ability to rehabilitate someone, the possibility of education or restitution and appropriate jail and/or prison sentences must be considered.

“My office is committed to holding people accountable,” Haggar said.

The public officials said those released from jail or prison need resources. Resources would include housing, jobs, mental health and drug counseling.

TenHaken cited Senate Bill 70 which he said provides presumption probation for some offenders with certain lower drug crimes as a snag in the system. SB70 needs a review because in some cases, it prevents some suspects from helping law enforcement with drug crimes because the suspect knows he will get probation, TenHaken said.

KELOLAND News contacted the South Dakota Department of Corrections for this story but did not hear back as of noon today.