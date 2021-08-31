Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID vaccine and keeping kids in school

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Speaking before an event to honor Vietnam veterans Tuesday, Representative Dusty Johnson discussed the state of COVID-19 and the need for vaccination.

“Clearly I’m not in favor of a federal national vaccine mandate,” Johnson clarified off the top before going on to say “I do think the vaccine has worked pretty well for me. It’s worked for my family, President Trump got it, President Biden got it. All 50 governors of this country, Republican and Democrat; the overwhelming majority of the house members of both parties have gotten the vaccine — it’s really the way we can best protect our communities.”

While advocating for vaccination, Johnson also pushed for keeping schools open even with the rise of the Delta variant. “Well it seems as though the Delta variant is somewhat more contagious and appears to be hitting some young people harder than the original COVID-19,” he said. “That being said, I don’t think we need to freak out — we don’t want to overreact.”

Johnson says the Delta variant needs to be handled in a common sense, evidence-based way. “That is not gonna mean ripping the kids out of school,” he said. “Too many places did that last year — the kids paid a terrible price.”