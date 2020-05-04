Reopening the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Malls are shopping centers with different stores and restaurants throughout, but they’re also gathering places. Health officials are highly suggesting to social distance due to COVID-19, and with stores and malls reopening, precautions are being taken to make sure everyone is safe.

With Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s announcement of businesses being able to open as early as May 8, many are preparing and taking extra measures to social distance, including the Empire Mall. Simon is a real estate investment trust that owns the Empire Mall. They are beginning to open their businesses throughout the country.

Part of Simon’s list of reopenings

The trust has also provided guidelines for their companies to follow. Simon has established that employees will take their temperature before coming to work and it will also be checked at work. If a worker has a temp higher than 100.4° Fahrenheit, they will be sent home. Employees will also not be allowed to work if they experience any symptoms of the new coronavirus 72 hours before their shift.

Simon has also provided information to the Empire Mall on how their businesses’ customers can continue to practice social distancing. Simon has instructed the mall to put up signs in various places to help people stay six feet apart.

These guidelines are all for Simon’s workers. Businesses in the Empire Mall may have other specifications on their requirements for returning back to work. Not all businesses in the mall may open as soon as May 8.