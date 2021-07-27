Renner and S.F. East to meet in state championship

Click the video player above to see highlights from Sioux Falls East’s win over Post 22

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Renner and Sioux Falls East each collected wins on Monday, July 26 to advance to the Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball State Championship.

Post 15 East took the win in game one on Monday as Andrew Evenson led the way on the bump. He threw a complete game and allowed just one run.

That win sent Post 15 to the championship game on Tuesday where they are looking to win their first state title since 2011.

Post 307 picked up the win in game two as Renner scored five runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to earn a 7-6, come from behind victory over Pierre.

What a sequence! A stolen base, followed by two errors leads to Zach Ridl scoring.@Post307Baseball leads 7-6! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/TrgvfDM4KG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 27, 2021

Renner scored on a weird play in the bottom of the sixth to give them the lead. Post 307’s Aspen Dahl would pick up the save in the seventh to send the Royals to the championship.

Sioux Falls East will now play Renner at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 in Brandon.

In game one, if Renner wins, they will be the state champions for the second time in three seasons, however, if Sioux Falls East wins game one, then the two teams would play another game in a winner take all game.

Either way, both teams have been locked in to this year’s Central Plains Regional Tournament.

