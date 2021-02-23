Remembering South Dakotans lost to COVID-19

KELOLAND.com Original
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The country has passed 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 and South Dakota has reached 1,863 deaths as of Tuesday’s report.

KELOLAND News has been remembering the lives of those we have lost to the pandemic and sharing their stories since March 2020.

Faces of COVID19

To remember those who have died, read their stories on our Faces of COVID-19 page and in this story from KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek.

The deaths cover nearly all parts of South Dakota. As of February 23, just one county has not yet reported a COVID-19 death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 