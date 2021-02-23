Remembering South Dakotans lost to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The country has passed 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 and South Dakota has reached 1,863 deaths as of Tuesday’s report.

KELOLAND News has been remembering the lives of those we have lost to the pandemic and sharing their stories since March 2020.

To remember those who have died, read their stories on our Faces of COVID-19 page and in this story from KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek.

The deaths cover nearly all parts of South Dakota. As of February 23, just one county has not yet reported a COVID-19 death.