Remembering Davison County GOP Chair Lance Carson

DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — State Representative and current Davison County GOP Chair Lance Carson passed away due to COVID-19 on October 14. Carson served in the State House from 2007-2014 and 2017-2018.

On multiple social media posts and from those who knew him, Lance Carson was described as a true gentleman.

Tona Rozum was a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and served alongside Carson. In an email, Rozum said Carson was a man of few words, but had “the look.” She went on to say he had a very dry sense of humor and a sly smile.

“Lance was a straight shooter on all levels. He loved children and he loved his wife, his state and his country. He had high expectations for himself as a person, as a legislator and as a veteran,” Rozum said in the email.

Rozum also reflected on some of Carson’s greatest contributions to District 20. She said he served on the Appropriations Committee and always asked the pointed questions. She added that he knew where money would be best beneficial. Rozum said he was a trustee for District 20 and the whole state, which he took seriously.

“His decisions on votes were always solid and he asked if he didn’t understand a bill. Being in Appropriations all day from early morning, often late into the evening, except for during floor session, meant you didn’t have time to visit with other legislators about bills in their committees, but he would always find a fellow legislator to fill him in,” Rozum said via email.

“We would do well to have an entire legislature of people as solid as Lance,” Rozum said

One of the causes Carson was passionate about, according to Rozum was Rodeo Days. Rozum said the events surround the rodeo today are thanks to Carson. Carson also would be the first to step up to raise funds needed for a cause benefiting the youth, Rozum said.

“What will always stick with me is his quiet leadership and fearlessness,” Rozum said.

Rozum added that Carson faced a lot of health issues, beginning in his 30s. He had many problems with his heart from a heart attack, a heart transplant and procedures regarding heart disease. He also survived a lot of tough situations, according to Rozum. One of which being the Vietnam War. Rozum said he served our country and protected our freedoms.

“I believe he would want young people to truly understand how lucky we are to live in the USA and to be respectful,” Rozum said.

Lastly, in her email, Rozum reflected on Lance Carson, describing him as a wonderful human being and statesman.