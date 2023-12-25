SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Guess who played in the NFL’s first Christmas Day game?

The Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-12 in 1971.

The Vikings returned to Christmas play with a Christmas Eve game Sunday against Detroit Lions. The Lions beat the Vikings 30-24 to clinch the NFC North division title.

Technically, there were two games on Christmas Day in 1971 but the Vikings played ahead of the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins and Chiefs played the longest NFL game in history at double overtime. It took 82 minutes and 40 seconds.

The Vikings played on Christmas Eve on 1989. This was a Monday night match-up with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikings won 29-21.

The 1989 game featured five Vikings field goals in the first half. The Vikings also had six sacks. Minnesota won the NFC Central Division with the victory.

In 1971, it the Cowboys’ defense that controlled the game. Dallas forced five Viking turnovers.

Vegasgems, a social casino network, has analyzed the top performers in NFL Christmas Day and Christmas Eve games. In games played between 1993 and 2022, the Baltimore Ravens have best won-loss record. The Ravens have won five of six games.

The Ravens play on Christmas Day night this year.

The first years of Christmas Day games divisional playoff games in 1971 and a regular season finale in 1989. After that, things changed.

The Christmas Day games were regular-season games in 1993, 1994, 1995, and 1999.

Double-header games were added in the 2000s until triple headers were added for 2020-2023.

Going back to the Vikings game of 1971.

The Minnesota starting quarterback was Bob Lee who was replaced during the game by Gary Cuozzo.

The Vikings starting running back was Clint Jones and Dave Osborn was the fullback, according to the roster.

The Vikings Purple People Eaters defense featured Carl Eller, Gary Larsen, Alan Page and Jim Marshall. The defense was one of the top-ranked in the NFL.

Legendary quarterback Roger Staubach was the Dallas starting quarterback.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 49,100 at the former Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, according to the New York Times.

Wade Wilson was the Minnesota starting quarterback in 1989. The big scores of the game came from the kicker, not the quarterback. Rich Karlis kicked five field goals. Rick Fenney and Brent Novoselsky caught touchdown passes for the Vikings.

Herschel Walker had 12 carries for 46 yards. Defensive lineman Chris Doleman had four sacks.