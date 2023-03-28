WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO) – The remains of a Woonsocket man, who has been missing since March 2020, have been found.

In an announcement on the Sanborn Weekly Journal Facebook Page, the Sanborn County State’s Attorney said DNA testing confirmed human skeletal remains found in August 2022 were Eugene Prins. Prins was reported missing on March 27, 2020, and the last time anyone saw him was the night before at a bar in Forestburg.

“There is no evidence of any criminal activity with regard to this matter,” Sanborn County State’s Attorney Jeff Larson said in the statement.

Authorities say Prins’s remains were found one mile and a half west of where evidence points Prins was known to be on the night of his disappearance. Authorities say Prins had been with a friend running errands and drinking alcohol. Prins’ friend stopped at a rural Woonsocket house and Prins stayed in the vehicle asleep and then left the vehicle and walked south.

Authorities say the conditions in the area were extremely wet and cold.

Family members of Prins spoke to KELOLAND News in 2021.